Germany’s military presence in Iraq will be extended.

Germany is planning to extend its military mission in Iraq.

German troops will continue their aerial surveillance mission and help train Iraqi security forces.

Germany’s military mission in Iraq will be extended until the end of October, the German government announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the government said that Bundeswehr troops will continue to support the Global Coalition Against Daesh, participate in aerial surveillance, and train Iraqi security forces.

According to the statement, “the deployment is in response to Iraq’s request for assistance and will focus on the capacity building of Iraqi security forces.”

The government will be able to deploy up to 500 soldiers until October if the mandate is approved by the German parliament.

30th of December, 2022