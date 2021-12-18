Germany’s new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has been sworn in.

The new German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, was sworn in.

Angela Merkel’s historic 16-year tenure as chancellor of Germany comes to an end as Parliament elects a Social Democrat politician as the country’s next chancellor.

BERLIN (Germany)

On Wednesday, Olaf Scholz was sworn in as Germany’s new chancellor, ending Angela Merkel’s 16-year reign as chancellor.

Scholz’s Social Democrat party received the most votes in the country’s September election.

With the votes of his party and its new coalition partners, the Greens and the Free Democrats, he was officially elected chancellor by parliament on the 26th general election.

The 63-year-old career politician received 395 out of 707 valid parliamentary votes, which was more than the 369 votes he needed to be elected.

In the Bundestag (parliament), the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Greens, and Free Democrats (FDP) have a total of 416 seats.

The Social Democrats won the election by a razor-thin margin in September.

After months of negotiations, he won 26 elections over Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats and hammered out a coalition with the two smaller parties.

Angela Merkel, Germany’s long-serving chancellor, did not run in the election and will leave active politics once she leaves office.

Merkel, Germany’s first female chancellor, served the second-longest term in office in the twentieth century, trailing only Helmut Kohl by 11 days.