Germany’s Q4 2020 GDP up 0.1 pct but still below pre-crisis level: Destatis

BERLIN, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Germany’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the fourth quarter (Q4) of last year increased by 0.1 percent compared with the previous quarter, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Friday.

“The German economy has weathered the second coronavirus wave well so far,” Nils Jannsen, a senior researcher at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel) responsible for the German economic forecast, told Xinhua on Friday.

As the second COVID-19 wave hit the country, Germany entered a lockdown in November, 2020. Exports of goods and investment in construction supported the German economy in Q4, while private household consumption was particularly affected, according to Destatis.

After the historic 9.7 percent slump of the German GDP in the second quarter of last year, the country’s economy recovered in the third quarter by 8.5 percent, Destatis said.

However, the “recovery process slowed” due to the second COVID-19 wave and the ensuing lockdown, Destatis noted. Germany’s Q4 2020 GDP was still down 3.9 percent compared with the pre-crisis level in the previous year.

In the first quarter of 2021, Germany’s GDP is expected to decline as infection control measures would have a “greater impact on economic activity in the current quarter than in the fourth quarter,” said Jannsen.

Business sentiment has also been deteriorating in Germany. In January, the ifo Business Climate Index fell by 2.1 points month-on-month to 90.1 as the “second wave of coronavirus has brought the recovery of the German economy to a halt for now.”

“Provided the pandemic can be pushed back sustainably in the spring, a strong recovery can be expected for the summer half-year,” Jannsen said. Enditem