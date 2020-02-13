Germany’s Wirecard, SAP to extend partnership in mobile payment services

BERLIN, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — German financial service provider Wirecard and German software company SAP are planning to extend their long-standing partnership, Wirecard announced on Monday.

“In future, customers will no longer have to make physical payments, but the payment process will run in the background,” a Wirecard spokesperson told Xinhua. A new mobility project would offer payment solutions that are adapting to the increasing mobility of society.

The companies’ joint solutions could be used for this new mobility, in retail trade but also at sporting events and offered “new kinds of digital customer experiences”, according to Wirecard.

Through selected SAP product lines, Wirecard would be developing cloud solutions in which it would integrate its payment technologies, services and innovations.

First results of the cooperation with SAP would be presented in the “coming weeks”, said Florian Eder, head of partner management at Wirecard.