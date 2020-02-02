Gervonta Davis speaks out after appearing to grab woman by the neck in appalling video

Gervonta Davis, who is under Floyd Mayweather’s promotion business, was filmed appearing to grab a woman around the throat at a basketball game

Floyd Mayweather’s young prospect boxer Gervonta Davis was filmed appearing to grab a woman around the throat in a basketball game.

The lightweight champion was filmed at a charity boxing game in Miami grabbing the woman by the neck before leaving.

He later issued an apology on Instagram, identifying the woman as the “mother of his child”.

In the clip, Davis can be seen standing up in front of the woman.

He appears to grab the lady by the neck and suddenly pulls her forward.

Onlookers are left in shock as he drags the woman up, who screams back in an argument.

Davis appears to push her out of the basketball court, followed by his entourage.

The clip has been viewed on Twitter 2.39m times since it was published on Saturday night.

Witnesses told TMZ Sports that the pair started yelling at each other before it got physical.

And the lightweight boxer responded to the clip with a message on Instagram a few hours later.

Writing on his story, the 25-year-old said: “I never once hit her.

“Yeah, I was aggressive and told her ‘come on’.

“That’s the mother of my child – I would never hurt her.

“Other than that, Happy New Years. January was trash.”

The American has a 23-0 record, his last win coming against Yuriorkis Gamboa in December.

It saw him hold onto the WBC (Regular) Lightweight title four a third consecutive fight, having won it in April 2018.

And he has been on the books of Mayweather Promotions since he started fighting in 2013.

But viewers of the footage on Twitter were left shocked.

“What the f*** is going on,” one said.

Another commented: “He’s garbage for that.”

While a third brutally added: “Some folks just weren’t raised right.”

And a fourth simply said: “This is scary.”

TMZ Sports reports that no-one has been arrested.

Davis has faced trouble with the law before, accused of aggravated assault in 2017 before being arrested for starting a fight in September 2018.