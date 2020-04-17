Get a Peek at the New Motorola Edge in This Leaked Photo

The Motorola Edge series is set to be revealed next week on April 22, and as it seems impossible to keep new phones under wrap, we’ve got a sneak preview of the Edge thanks to a leaked photo.

Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwal and PriceBaba shared the photo along with some of the specs of the handset. Sporting the annoyingly shimmery, shiny chassis that seems to be all the rage nowadays and is just begging to be smeared with greasy old fingerprints, the Motorola Edge houses a triple rear camera set in a vertical strip along with a laser autofocus sensor. The lenses themselves are a 64MP sensor, 16MP, and 8MP. The power button and volume rocker are sitting on the right side of the handset.

Exclusive: Live image of Motorola’s upcoming ‘Edge’ smartphone (not Edge+). This one seems to be featuring a 64MP+16MP+8MP Main Camera setup. For more details-

LINK:https://t.co/PCl0tj5jRk pic.twitter.com/bC5XNomniF

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 15, 2020

The screen is reported to be a 6.67-inch curved waterfall display with FHD+ and 90Hz refresh rate. It’s expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset, while the Motorola Edge+ is said to contain the Snapdragon 865. In terms of the front camera, it’s expected to be a hole-punch 25MP camera – something that has popped up on another website – Mobilissimo – that has shared photos of what appears to be the same device.

Either way, we won’t have to wait long for the reveal. Both the Motorola Edge and Edge+ will almost certainly make their debut next week, on April 22. [9to5Google]

Feature image credit: Ishan Agarwal/ Twitter