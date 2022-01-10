Get a third chance; by February, this two-year nightmare could be over.

TWO SELF-INFLICTED PROBLEMS have put a halt to our quick return to normalcy.

One is that the seven-day isolation period should be reduced to five days right away.

The entire week’s case is crumbling.

And, while the NHS has fared far better than the doomsayers predicted in the aftermath of Omicron, it will be a lot easier if infected workers can return to work sooner.

The other issue is the slowing uptake of boosters.

We jabbed a million per day not long ago.

The number has now dropped to 141,495 people, with 62% of us having received the third dose.

Boris Johnson stood firm on Plan B, despite the panicked SNP and Welsh Labour imposing tougher restrictions that had no effect.

Their most recent case rates are higher than those in England.

But, in order to finally unlock the exit door, he’ll have to eliminate crippling isolation rules, while millions more of us will need to be boosted.

The more people who do so, as England’s deputy chief medic Jonathan Van-Tam puts it, the sooner we will be free.

Take a third shot.

This two-year nightmare may come to an end as early as February.

ABOVE AND BEYOND Covid, Boris risks becoming the “no-can-do” Prime Minister.

It would be a depressing turn of events for the man who oversaw Brexit, won a landslide election, and led the world in vaccine development.

Consider his main goal: “leveling up” the regions that are lagging behind London in terms of prosperity.

Despite all of the talk, there has been very little action.

With an election possibly as soon as two years away, time is of the essence.

The majority of voters have no idea what “leveling up” means.

To us, it’s clean, crime-free, and thriving high streets.

Improved highways

Public transportation on par with that of London.

There are enough well-paying jobs that young aspirants do not feel compelled to relocate to the capital.

Everything is worth it.

Boris, we’re sure, agrees.

Why can’t we just do it?

Even immediate policies aimed at lowering the rising cost of living, which disproportionately affect those same former Red Wall seats, are met with his opposition.

He complains that removing the VAT on energy is “a blunt instrument.”

What difference does it make if it saves money?

Cutting green taxes and confronting the eco lobby’s howls will help even more.

Is he willing to take on the challenge?

We wish we were more upbeat.

PM, you’ve had your fill of gloom.

You’ve got a big lead.

If you don’t use it, you’ll lose it.

We won’t cry salty tears over the ketchup sachet’s demise.

They’re obnoxious shards of polluting plastic that only hold a small amount of food.

A squirt from a bottle is no match.

But, given everything else that is going on, we must inquire.

