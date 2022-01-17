Get rid of the January blues with a £20 Deliveroo deal for two people.

YO!, Coco Di Mama, Byron, and Pizza Express are just a few of the over 3,000 restaurants available.

Takeaway fans will be ecstatic about Deliveroo’s meal deal and will quickly click away to take advantage of the huge savings.

On what is known as Blue Monday, or the most depressing day of the year, the latest deal is a real cheerer.

The online food delivery behemoth has launched a new value offer for two people: £20 for a value dine-in option.

Couples, two friends, or a group of hungry diners can team up to take advantage of Deliveroo’s offer, which allows them to order from over 3,000 restaurants nationwide.

After a potentially costly Christmas, Deliveroo’s money-saving offer will be especially welcome in January.

January is also known as one of the saddest months of the year, with Blue Monday being the saddest day of the year.

Many factors contribute to this, including tightened budgets as a result of an expensive Christmas and the dark evenings that make catching a ray of sunlight impossible.

Deliveroo’s mission is to bring happiness and good food to hungry diners who enjoy affordable comfort food.

Diners will save up to 25% with their offer of two courses for under £20.

To take advantage of this mouthwatering Deliveroo deal, open the Deliveroo app and search for ‘2 dine for £20.’

Alternatively, the Deliveroo home page has an in-app banner.

Each of the participating restaurants will have their own custom menu categories here.

Couples can choose from a variety of meal packages offered by participating restaurants.

Among the offers are:

tacos

Enjoy a delicious Mexican meal.

For £20, you can get two grilled chicken, beef, or chilli con carne burritos with two extra toppings, tortilla chips, salsa, and two drinks.

Mama’s cocoon

Pasta lovers can satisfy their cravings by ordering two large pasta pots, two soft drinks, and two desserts.

Byron is a character in the novel Byron

Burger fans can order two burgers, two fries, and two drinks for the price of one.

