Get That Friday Feeling With the Magnum Pleasure Kit

If you head over to Deliveroo’s website right now, you can order yourself a box of Magnum ice creams plus all of the snazzy toppings you’d find at the brand’s Pleasure Store for absolutely free.

The promotion is limited to London, because of course it is, so if you happen to live in the very tiny, very specific area to which the box of goodies will be delivered, it’s your lucky day. Just pop your postcode into Deliveroo to see if you’re eligible based on your location. If you are, you can order the DIY Make My Magnum kit for free, or if you’re feeling really nice, you can send it to someone else.

The kit brings all the extra bells and whistles you’d find at the Pleasure Store straight to your door; inside you’ll find a mulitpack of Magnum Ruby ice cream – the newest flavour to be rolled out – as well as a selection of things to sprinkle on top of the bar, or to dunk it into. There are five toppings, chocolate drops (for melting into a sauce presumably), chocolate signature Magnum Ms, and a guide on what to do with it all that will undoubtedly end with stuffing everything in the box into your face hole.

There’s a limited supply, so get a wriggle on if you want to brighten up your already sunny Friday afternoon.