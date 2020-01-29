‘Get us out of here’: Britons call on government to come and get them from China

Britons stranded in China have called on the government to come and get them as the coronavirus crisis deepens.

Footage released today shows the usually bustling streets of Wuhan deserted and supermarkets running low on fresh produce.

The Hubai province is currently on lockdown as the country struggles to contain the virus which has killed 80 people as of Sunday.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the Government was ‘looking at all options’ to help Britons leave Wuhan following reports that officials have been asked to examine the logistics for an airlift from the city.

Some British ex-pats, and those visiting the country, have said they are not happy with the government’s response and have implored authorities to ‘get us out of here’.

Dr Yvonne Griffiths, 71, from Thornhill in Cardiff, has been posted in Wuhan for three weeks with two colleagues from Birmingham City University.

‘Although there’s been so much in the media about the virus and about the risk of students travelling back and forwards from the UK, there doesn’t seem to be anything about stranded individuals like ourselves,’ Dr Griffiths told the BBC.

‘And it seems maybe the British government has a lack of either concern or lack of planning in place, I’m not sure. I think there’s a lot of uncertainty – that’s what’s frustrating at the moment as much as disappointing.’

The university had arranged for the English language lecturer and her colleagues to fly back on Monday but there have been no updates on when the airport will re-open.

The Foreign Office has said it is available to provide assistance and was last night preparing to charter a flight for 200 citizens and diplomats to be evacuated from Wuhan.

Dr Griffiths, however, said she had tried calling the consulate in Wuhan on Saturday but ‘of course, it’s the weekend so no one is answering.’

She feels that British people in the midst of the global health crisis have been left to deal with the problem themselves.

Dr Griffiths’ daughter Bethan Webber said she and her mother were struggling to sleep with the stress of the situation.

Dr Griffiths described the streets in Wuhan as ‘completely deserted’ and that she had been advised to remain in the hotel where people are wearing face masks.

The virus has so far killed at least 80 people and another 1,900 have been infected with millions across China put on lock-down.

From his apartment in the city, British PE teacher Kharn Lambert looked out at the deserted streets with mounting anxiety, but was most concerned about his visiting 81-year-old grandmother, Veronica Theobald.

The pensioner, from Lancaster, is too frightened to go out because her debilitating lung condition – chronic obstructive pulmonary disease – means that she may not survive a bout of the deadly coronavirus which has already claimed 55 lives as it sweeps across central China.

‘She needs about 18 different medicines each day and, if she caught this virus, I’m afraid it would kill her,’ Mr Lambert, 31, said last night.

Mrs Theobald arrived in Wuhan in early December and was due to return to the UK tomorrow but her flight was one of those cancelled when the city was effectively closed off to the world on Thursday. She has just a week’s supply of her vital drugs left.

As Mr Lambert and his grandmother waited anxiously, elsewhere in the city yesterday British expats were exchanging angry messages on social media about the apparent intransigence of the Foreign Office in response to their pleas to ‘get us out of here’.

One angry British expat simply told fellow members of a social media chat group: ‘London thinks you’re all dead!’

Another unnamed member of a WeChat group – the Chinese equivalent of WhatsApp – stormed: ‘There hasn’t been any engagement with the British citizens in Wuhan by the Foreign Office.

‘It’s an utter p***take that we’re being left here like this.’

Last night the Government finally relented, concluding that the threat posed by the virus was ‘worse than they had realised’, and in a dramatic U-turn announced they were devising plans for an airlift of British nationals.

After The Mail on Sunday told Mr Lambert of the development, he said: ‘The French and American embassies seemed to be doing everything they could to provide their citizens with every opportunity to leave the city, while the Foreign Office appeared to be sitting back to see how things developed.

‘I’m glad they’ve finally seen sense to get us out of here, but I have to say that, since the lockdown, no one in any official capacity tried to connect with the British community in Wuhan to see if there was anything that we could be assisted with.’

Thousands of foreign students and other international residents live in Wuhan, a normally bustling transport hub in central China home to a huge steel and auto industry.

But with schools, hospitals and public offices shut and no transport to and from the city, Hubei University student Siti Mawaddah says the city now ‘looks like a ghost town’.

‘The situation in Wuhan right now is very intense and worrying,’ the 25-year-old Indonesian told AFP, adding that the situation had taken a psychological toll on her and her classmates.

‘If we stay in Wuhan, it’s as if we’re just waiting for our turn to get infected,’ she said.

Mawaddah said she had heard the United States plans to evacuate consular staff and some American citizens living in the city, and hoped her own government could do the same.

There are also no confirmed diagnoses in UK citizens abroad, and the risk to the public is still classed as low.

Meanwhile, health officials are continuing to track down around 2,000 people who have recently flown into the UK from Wuhan, the area of China worst affected by the outbreak.

The Department of Health confirmed it is trying to find ‘as many passengers as we can’ who arrived from the region in the past two weeks to check on their wellbeing.

It is understood Border Force officers have been recruited to help speed up the search for passengers as testing for the virus continues in the UK.

One British man who had travelled to Wuhan to visit his girlfriend is stuck in the city after his return flight on February 3 was cancelled, and he described trying to get out of the area as ‘impossible’.

The 29-year-old, who did not want to be named, said: ‘There have been sporadic warnings from local government in Chinese to tell us that there will be road closures.

‘There is no news on when the airport will re-open therefore the airline (China Southern) have just cancelled the flight.

‘I’ve also had no help from the UK Embassy in Beijing who are conveniently closed for the weekend.’

England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said there is a ‘fair chance’ cases will emerge in Britain as the overall number reported around the world climbed to more than 1,200, including 41 deaths – all in China.

The professor spoke following a meeting of the Government’s Cobra emergency committee in Whitehall on Friday, chaired by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

He said: ‘I am working closely with the other UK chief medical officers.

‘We all agree that the risk to the UK public remains low, but there may well be cases in the UK at some stage.’

He added: ‘The UK has access to some of the best infectious disease and public health experts in the world.

‘A public health hub will be set up in Heathrow from today. This consists of clinicians and other public health officials, in addition to existing port health measures.’

In an interview, Prof Whitty said: ‘We think there’s a fair chance we may get some cases over time.

‘Of course this depends on whether this continues for a long time, or whether this turns out to be something which is brought under control relatively quickly.’

He added: ‘I think we should definitely see this as a marathon, not a sprint, we need to have our entire response based on that principle.

‘At the minute it definitely looks like this is a lot less dangerous if you get it than Ebola, and a lot less dangerous than the recent coronavirus MERS, and it’s probably less dangerous if you get it than SARS virus.

‘What we don’t know is how far it’s going to spread, that really is something we need to plan for all eventualities.’

The coronavirus death toll has skyrocketed to eighty, with 24 new fatalities reported at the outbreak’s epicentre in Wuhan in China and nearly 400 new cases – as experts warn it can spread before symptoms show.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, health minister Ma Xiaowei said ‘it seems like the ability of the virus to spread is getting stronger’ and that it can be passed from person-to-person during its 14-day incubation period.

The announcement before a packed briefing hall of face-masked reporters sparked concern in Britain, where cases of the disease are likely.

More than 2,000 people have now been infected worldwide and 80 have been killed in China, as top scientists from British universities provided snap reaction to the news coronavirus is contagious during incubation.

Professor Paul Hunter, at The Norwich Medical School, University of East Anglia said: ‘If person to person spread from people without symptoms became common then this would be extremely worrying. It would also be very surprising.

‘The consensus from the SARS outbreak was that only patients with symptoms spread the infection.

‘Patients with influenza can transmit the infection before becoming ill but only for a day at most before symptoms develop.

‘The primary way that coronaviruses are spread is by aerosols generated by coughs and sneezes.’

‘By definition once a patient is coughing and sneezing they have already developed symptoms.

‘A description of the early cases suggest that on the current outbreak affected patients are less likely report upper respiratory symptoms such as sore throats and runny noses which may even reduce the risk of person to person spread early in the illness.’

And Professor Sheila Bird, Honorary Professorship at Edinburgh University’s College of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine said: ‘If transmission does occur pre-symptoms or is suspected to do so, at some point soon-ish it may be instructive and important for the Chinese health authorities to try to measure within-household transmission, taking account of household size and ages of members of the household.

‘Little has been said as yet about the estimated fatality-rate for patients whose clinical course is completed (ie recovered alive, or deceased) but I’m sure that public health official know how important it is to do so – even if only for hospitalized cases in the first instance.’

It comes as the mayor of the disease-plagued city Zhou Xianwan said officials are stepping up construction of specialised hospitals to deal with infection victims.

Beijing’s health minister assured face-masked reporters that authorities have cranked up efforts to stop the spread of disease after conceding their knowledge of how it mutates is limited.

Ma Xiaowei said ‘it seems like the ability of the virus to spread is getting stronger’ and added that the administration will continue to curb transport links and scrap planned public gatherings.

More than 2,000 people have now been infected worldwide and 80 have been killed in China, sparking President Xi Jinping to yesterday issue an unprecedented warning of a ‘grave situation’.

Yet top health official Gao Fu said the coronavirus was ‘not as powerful’ as the SARS outbreak which rocked China in 2003, although it is becoming more contagious.

While SARS-infected people were only contagious when their symptoms were showing, coronavirus victims can infect others during their incubation period which can be up to 14 days.

Casting a large shadow over this morning’s press conference was a video of nurse battling the outbreak who claimed the government is playing down the volume of the infections and said the true figure is 90,000.

But regime authorities batted back accusations of a cover-up and insisted it had ‘followed the principles of openness and transparency’ since the coronavirus broke out in Wuhan, Hubei province, last week.

And in a move to further project transparency, they announced daily press briefings on the threat posed by the virus starting tomorrow.

Ma said he has ‘maintained close communication with the World Health Organisation’ and invited inspectors to examine the country’s response.

He also revealed Beijing is sharing information with other nations after the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Australia, France and Canada all confirmed cases.

Ma’s insistence of transparency came after the unnamed woman’s warning from the heart of the outbreak.

Speaking in video footage seen online, the unnamed woman says: ‘I’m in the area where the coronavirus started. I’m here to tell the truth. At this moment, Hubei province, including Wuhan area, even China, 90,000 people have been infected by coronavirus.’

Despite China being initially praised for its transparency in managing the situation, critics have now claimed that officials are scrubbing the internet of videos that reveal the true situation.

However, the nurse’s report has been viewed almost two million times on YouTube. In the footage, she warns people not to go outside and to refrain from celebrating the Chinese New YearShe said: ‘I would like to say that everyone who is currently watching this video should not go outside. Don’t party. Do not eat out. Once a year, we celebrate Chinese New Year. If you are safe now, you will be able to meet your family again healthy next year.’

Making a desperate plea for supplies, she said: ‘We don’t care what the government says. I will tell you through social media. Everyone, please donate masks, glasses and clothes to Wuhan.

‘Please help us. Please donate disposable goggles, disposable masks and disposable clothing. Currently our resources are not enough.’

Today, the health ministry admitted it needed 100,000 protective suits, but currently only had 13,000 in Wuhan.

It said stock was being reallocated to the crisis-hit region from the country’s central reserve, as well as buying suits from other countries.

Horrifying clips have been posted online by shocked citizens only to be deleted shortly after. In one, the sick are seen sitting between drips and oxygen tanks next to three dead bodies covered in white sheets. The footage was deleted from social media channel Weibo.

Last week, in rare public dissent, a senior journalist at a Hubei provincial newspaper run by the ruling Communist Party called for an ‘immediate’ change of leadership in Wuhan on Weibo. The post was later removed.

The People’s Daily, a state-owned newspaper, posted a video of an apparently cured patient flashing the peace sign alongside four medics.

But the Global Times revealed that vital resources, including masks and goggles, were urgently needed.

Critics have also claimed that many health experts who would have been able to warn the government at an early stage of the dangers of coronavirus have been detained or had their research stopped because they were not working within the Chinese state.

The accusations of a cover-up echo the furore surrounding the SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) epidemic in 2002 when the government concealed the existence of the illness not just from the outside world but from its own people.

But Chinese officials told reporters that the new disease was less powerful than SARS – though it was becoming more contagious.

‘From what we see now, this disease is indeed…not as powerful as SARS,’ said Gao Fu, head of China’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, at a press briefing in Beijing.

Taiwan’s vice president-elect on Sunday offered help to rival China to fight the new coronavirus outbreak, as authorities in the island further tightened restrictions on visitors from China to prevent its spread.

Taiwan has close economic and cultural links with China and has so far reported four cases of the virus, which started in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province and where most of the 80 deaths to date have been.

But political relations are tense. China has stepped up pressure on Taiwan, which it considers its own territory to be taken by force if needed, including holding military drills near the democratic island.

This month, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen won a landslide re-election after campaigning on a platform to stand up to China and defend Taiwan’s freedoms.

Writing on his Facebook page, however, Tsai’s Vice President-elect William Lai said both Taiwan and China had common enemies, including infectious diseases and disasters.

Lai said the spread of the coronavirus in China was an opportunity for cooperation, calling on Beijing to have an ‘open attitude’ towards accepting international help.

‘It is incumbent upon Taiwan to take part, and help China to solve this serious epidemic, so as not to allow it to continue to spread, and that the sick can get appropriate treatment to return to help,’ he added, without elaborating on what help Taiwan may be willing to help.