Getafe win again, Atletico end winless run

MADRID, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — Getafe continued their incredible season with a 3-0 win at home to Valencia which strengthens their place in the third place in the Liga Santander.

The team from a sleeper town just south of Madrid followed last week’s 2-0 win away to Athletic Club Bilbao with another win against a side aiming to qualify for Europe next season.

All the goals came in the second half with Jorge Molina netting in the 58th minute after a shot from Jaime Mata was blocked.

The veteran forward scored again eight minutes later with an excellent solo goal and after frustration got the better of visiting defender Alessandro Florenzi with 12 minutes remaining Mata sealed the win in the 87th minute.

Angel Correa’s 6th minute strike ended Atletico Madrid’s run of three games without a win and was enough to return Diego Simeone’s side to winning ways as they beat a tough to beat Granada 1-0 in the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in a game that ended up with the referee showing 10 yellow cards.

The day began with Levante ending a 4-game losing streak with a 2-0 win at home to Leganes in a game sealed by a 20th minute goal from Ruben Rochina and a 28th minute strike from Roger Marti.

Valladolid and Villarreal drew 1-1 in the Nuevo Zorrilla Stadium with Gerard Moreno’s 54th minute goal cancelling out Ruben Alcarez’s 15th minute opener for the home side.

The round of matches opened on Friday as Lucas Perez and Oliver Burke scored the goals to give Alaves a 2-1 win at home to Basque neighbors Eibar, who got a late consolation from Fabian Orellana.