Getting a jab is a no-brainer… but making jabs mandatory is a no-no!

Boris Johnson called for a “national conversation” on mandatory vaccinations on Wednesday, as he announced that the government’s response to Omicron would be to increase lockdown restrictions for everyone.

Sajid Javid, his Health Secretary, dismissed the idea as “ethically wrong” hours later.

The government’s flip-flopping on the issue of mandatory vaccinations is indicative of a leader who risks losing his reputation as a freedom-loving Conservative.

Boris appears to have no qualms about flirting with his hero’s nemesis: authoritarianism, despite having such a deep love affair with Sir Winston Churchill.

Of course, those who work in health and social care should get the vaccine (protecting the elderly and vulnerable is a top priority).

However, given the country’s huge gains in the war against Covid, advocating for the forced injection of all arms is both unjustified and un-British.

On Wednesday, it was one year to the day since Margaret Keenan received the first vaccine in the United Kingdom, and our vaccine rollout has been a huge success since then.

Eight out of ten of us have stepped forward to do the right thing and get stabbed.

I had mine booked in ten minutes after receiving the call.

Covid vaccines work, that is a simple, unavoidable fact.

All evidence indicates that they have halted transmission, reduced hospital admissions, and prevented thousands of deaths.

And, most importantly, they have been and will continue to be our ticket to reclaiming our hard-won liberties and preventing our already-struggling NHS from becoming even more crippled.

It’s perplexing, then, that the Prime Minister’s reaction to this world-leading vaccine effort is to endorse the idea of forcing people to get the vaccine.

There’s a reason why this strategy has only been implemented in a few countries: Micronesia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, to name a few.

It’s obvious to the major democratic countries that this isn’t going to work.

Take Austria, for example.

Its announcement that vaccinations will be mandatory beginning in February, with those who are not vaccinated effectively being excommunicated from society, has not gone over well.

People have taken to the streets to express themselves.

Expect even more raucous demonstrations.

Ursula von der Leyen, the EU Commission’s President, has suggested that other EU countries consider taking similar measures to combat Omicron.

All of this reveals is that these EU leaders have completely abandoned the art of persuasion.

They’re playing right into the hands of anti-vax conspiracy theorists who claim the vaccine is nothing more than a ruse for a massive state power grab.

They’re still trying to persuade reasonable people of the…

