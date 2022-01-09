Women’s fitness is about strength and empowerment, not just looks, as I discovered while getting in shape for my wedding.

Women’s fitness is about strength and empowerment, not just looks, as I learned while getting in shape for my wedding.

Women’s fitness is about strength and empowerment, not just looks, as I learned while getting in shape for my wedding.

Women’s exercise has an unexpected feminism, liberation, and female sexuality story to tell.

Five years ago, I walked into an exercise studio for the most obvious reason: I was getting married.

In a few months, I’ll be in a strapless lace gown in a hotel ballroom in my hometown.

I’d be the center of attention for one night only.

I was married to a wonderful man, and I had spent my career as a journalist arguing that women should be valued for their inner selves rather than their outward appearance.

Weddings, on the other hand, have a way of reawakening our most primal desires, with even feminists fantasizing about waking up with a flat stomach and firm arms.

Barre, a workout that involves teeny-tiny resistance exercises done at a ballet barre, had a reputation for being deceptively difficult.

In loopy letters on a pavement chalkboard, my local barre studio promised to LTB – lift, tone, burn – my 35-year-old body into a ballerina’s.

It sounded both improbable and perfect.

I put on my moisture-wicking boutique fitness outfit, handed over my credit card, and inhaled deeply.

I and a dozen other women were led to a ballet barre by a ponytailed instructor with a head-set microphone, where we moved our thighs up and down an inch until our muscles trembled.

I planked until I felt dizzy and clenched my “seat” (barre-speak for “bum”) until it spasmed on cue.

When I looked around the room, every other woman wearing Lululemon clothing was stone-faced.

Would one of them catch me if I collapsed in the middle of a squat?

For the last few minutes, we lay on our backs, thrusting our pelvises to a stripped-down version of Rihanna’s “Umbrella.”

In the end, I didn’t die of embarrassment or exhaustion.

I was in a fantastic mood at the time.

As a result, I came back several times.

My body parts that I didn’t realize were weak were strengthened by the workout.

For the first time in my life, it enabled me to complete my shopping without pausing for three minutes.

I didn’t look like a ballerina, but I felt like one – light on my feet, energized, and in touch with my body.

According to the World Health Organization, regular physical activity can help prevent diseases that are the leading causes of death and disability in women. Staying fit can help women avoid cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and breast cancer. Specific exercises can also help build bone strength and prevent osteoporosis, which causes fragile bones and is most common in postmenopausal women.

Patients who were given a 12-week supervised exercise program saw a decrease in symptoms, with those who did high-intensity workouts seeing the best results.

The program, according to the researchers, worked by lowering muscle tension and increasing endorphin levels.

