Getting paid early for Christmas on Universal Credit could backfire on benefit recipients.

Early payment for Christmas on Universal Credit could backfire on benefit recipients.

Experts warn that mistakes made by employers attempting to assist their employees during the holiday season could have a’really painful impact,’ according to experts.

A leading tax and advisory firm has warned that employers who try to help their employees by paying Christmas salaries early could increase Universal credit payments by up to 55%.

Employers frequently pay December salaries earlier than usual in the run-up to Christmas, but if they get the dates wrong on their electronic submissions to HMRC, those on Universal Credit could be hit particularly hard.

“Employers may pay the salary for the month ended 31 December on, say, the 17 December rather than the traditional last working day of the month, because of office closures and to assist employees in cashflow – which is a nice gesture, but it could go wrong,” said Robert Salter, a tax service director at Blick Rothenberg.

“Seasonal payroll arrangements are well-established and perfectly legal, but it’s critical for payroll providers to get the electronic payroll submission – known as an FPS – to accurately record the pay period.”

If, for example, the FPS stated that the earnings were solely for the period ending 17 December rather than the correct date of 31 December, this could have an impact on the universal credit entitlement of those employees who receive this benefit.”

Mr Salter went on to say that it was a common blunder made by employers and payroll departments, but that it could have a “really painful impact” on employees and their families who receive universal credit as a supplement to their wages.

“In broad terms, reporting the incorrect pay period – and thus artificially inflating an employee’s perceived wages – could reduce their UC support from the government by as much as 55 percent,” he added.

This isn’t the kind of Christmas gift that anyone wants at this time of year.”

