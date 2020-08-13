Ghana begins electoral roll cleaning after mass voter registration

ACCRA, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) has begun cleaning the roll of voters ahead of the country’s general election in December, a local election official said Wednesday.

The processes, if completed, will ensure that only eligible Ghanaians would have their names on the voters’ register, said Director for Electoral Services Serebour Quaicoe.

“We have begun the process of cleaning the register to make it credible ahead of the polls. We have a committee in place that is looking into such cases. We are also doing deduplication to remove multiple registrations,” Serebour told local media.

The official assured the public and the international community that the commission was poised to deliver credible register for the presidential and parliamentary elections in December.

Ghana’s electoral body held mass registration of voters ahead of the polls between June 30 and Aug. 6, and a total of 16,963,306 people were registered. Enditem