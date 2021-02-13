Ghana Black Stars manager selects 32 local players for AFCON qualifiers

ACCRA, Feb.12 (Xinhua) — Ghana Black Stars manager Charles Kwabena Akonnor Friday released a 32-man home-based squad to begin preparation for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) doubleheader qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Ghana is scheduled to take on the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in round five of the qualifiers before tackling Sao Tome and Principe in the final qualifier in March.

The Black Stars are tied on 9 points at the top of the standings in Group C after four matches with two games left.

The team will later be joined on Feb.15 by other foreign-based players for the two qualifiers. Enditem