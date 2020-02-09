Ghana boxer Allotey banned for six months for violent conduct

ACCRA, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) announced its decision here on Thursday to suspend the boxing license of professional boxer Patrick Allotey for six months for violent conduct outside the ring.

The GBA said it would further inform all sanctioning authorities globally of the decision to suspend the World Boxing Council (WBC)’s Super-Welterweight contender.

Allotey was filmed on January 26 assaulting a soccer fan severely at the Accra Sports Stadium during the titanic league duel between arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The managers of the boxer later issued an apology on his behalf, but the GBA promised to take up the matter as it bordered on indiscipline and misconduct.

“Following the hearing, the GBA found you guilty on your plea and has therefore imposed the sanctions on you,” the letter signed by Peter Zwennes, President of the authority said.

Allotey lost his last professional bout with WBC Super-Welterweight champion Jaime Munguia in California, USA last September.