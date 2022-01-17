Ghana denies that it is in talks with the United Kingdom about establishing an offshore asylum center for English Channel migrants.

Ghana denies that it is in discussions with the United Kingdom about establishing an offshore refugee center for migrants crossing the English Channel.

Ministers are prepared to offer hundreds of millions of pounds to countries willing to provide facilities to process asylum claims from Channel migrants, but so far no one has expressed interest.

Ghana has denied that it is in talks with the United Kingdom to host a contentious offshore asylum processing center for migrants arriving by small boats in the English Channel.

The UK government has approached the country, along with Rwanda, to set up an outsourced immigration hub where hundreds of migrants arriving in the UK from France could be flown while their asylum claims are processed.

The scheme is part of the government’s plan to reduce the number of dangerous Channel crossings by declaring the crossings illegal under the new Nationality and Borders Bill and transporting migrants thousands of miles away from the UK while their cases are considered.

Human rights activists have warned that such schemes may be illegal, and that they are unlikely to deter unsuccessful applicants from attempting to enter the UK again.

Ministers have struggled to find takers despite offering hundreds of millions of pounds to any country willing to host a processing center.

Last year, when Albania was named as one of the countries in talks with London, it abruptly pulled out of the talks.

According to media reports based on Whitehall briefings, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss have since opened talks with Ghana and Rwanda, both Commonwealth countries with long-standing ties to the United Kingdom.

However, Ghanaian diplomats in London have categorically denied that any proposal to host UK asylum seekers is being considered, and that the country has held no talks with London.

“The Government of Ghana has not held any discussions with the UK government regarding the establishment of a processing center for migrants attempting to enter the United Kingdom,” the Ghanaian High Commission said in a statement.

“The Ghanaian government is not considering any proposal regarding migrants crossing into the United Kingdom because it has not been presented for consideration.”

Downing Street refused to comment on any discussions about outsourcing asylum claims, claiming that doing so would be “unhelpful.”

“It’s obviously not helpful to discuss ongoing discussions,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

Ghana denies it is in talks with UK over offshore asylum centre for English Channel migrants