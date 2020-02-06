Ghana FA appoints Tuffour to lead its integrity action program

ACCRA, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — The Ghanaian FA has appointed Obed Tuffour as its compliance and integrity officer, in respect of FIFA requirements.

FIFA has recommended that all member associations should appoint an integrity officer who will deal with all integrity-related legal matters as well as the risk of match-fixing and manipulation.

Tuffour will also be responsible for the FA’s compliance unit.

The world football governing body is expected to send an official to train the Association’s new Compliance and Integrity Officer on his role, way of work and ways of identifying acts that might jeopardize the integrity of the game,” the GFA said.

The compliance and integrity officer will be the point of contact for all communications with FIFA/CAF on integrity matters and actively participate in regional integrity workshops and lead the GFA’s integrity action program.

He will also lead the implementation of the appropriate national reporting mechanisms and will receive reports related to potential alerts, incidents and/or suspicions and help maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards match manipulation, match fixing and betting.

The FA said it will not entertain any excuses whatsoever when it is established that there has been communication between match and club officials adding that there will be zero tolerance for such conducts and the consequences for such actions would be dire.