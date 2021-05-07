Ghana FA directs clubs to mourn football fans killed in stadium stampede

ACCRA, May 6 (Xinhua) — The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Thursday directed clubs in the country to observe a minute of silence before the commencement of this weekend’s league matches to commemorate a stadium stampede in Ghana 20 years ago.

The FA has also asked premier league, division one and women’s league clubs to wear black armbands in honor of soccer fans who lost their lives in the stadium tragedy.

As part of activities marking the 20th anniversary of the tragedy, the GFA will hold a commemorative event at the forecourt of the Accra sports stadium on Sunday.

On May 9, 2001, some 127 Ghanaian soccer fans lost their lives in a stampede caused by the firing of teargas by police following a decision by the referee in a crucial match between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak in a league match at the Accra sports stadium. Enditem