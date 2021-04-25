Ghana FA President chairs committee to revamp youth football

ACCRA, April 22 (Xinhua) — President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has been elected chairman of an eight-member committee to revamp juvenile football in the country for a year, the football association said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Samuel Anim Addo, a member of the GFA Executive Council, has been elected vice-chairman to the committee, while the rest of the members are also believed to have considerable experience in junior football.

The Ghana FA is set to launch the 2020/2021 juvenile football league season on April 28 and the juvenile committee is expected to come up with a well-structured program and policy to bolster the management and revamping of youth football. Enditem