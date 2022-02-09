Ghana fines a Spanish company (USD) $6 million for a deadly explosion.

Ghana fines a Spanish company (dollar)6 million for causing a fatal explosion.

Last month, a deadly explosion in western Ghana killed 13 people, and a Spanish company was found to be responsible.

Ghana announced on Tuesday that a Spanish company will be fined (dollar)6 million for an explosion last month in the small western town of Apiatse, which killed 13 people and caused massive structural damage.

The decision is based on the findings of a three-member committee formed by the Lands Ministry to look into the tragic incident.

According to a press statement signed by Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor, the company had violated regulatory processes, and while the penalties for such violations under Ghana’s mining regulations range from (dollar)600 to (dollar)10,000, “the nature and totality of the circumstances leading to this tragic incident” compelled the government to levy a hefty fine on Maxam Corp.

Maxam Corp.’s Ghana branch, Maxam Ghana Limited, had its license revoked before the investigation began.

According to the statement, Maxam Ghana can only regain its operating license after paying the administrative fine of (dollar)1 million out of the total of (dollar)6 million.

The company has 18 months to make the final (dollar)5 million installment payment.

The ministry has also imposed 14 additional conditions, including prohibiting the company from transporting ammonium nitrate or fuel oil on a public road to a mine or civil work site unless the chief inspector of mines expressly authorizes it.

Maxam responded by denying that it had broken any mining regulations, but that it would pay the fine.

The explosion, which occurred on January 1st, was the first of its kind in the United States.

20, which killed 13 people and injured a large number of others.

According to a police investigation, a vehicle transporting Maxam’s mining explosives to a gold mine collided with a motorcycle and exploded.

“We believe Maxam has not committed any of those breaches, based on a different interpretation of the applicable regulations.”

Maxam has decided to pay the fine and will comply with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources’ measures to ensure the business’s continuity, to be able to supply our customers, and to protect the employment of our workers and sub-contractors,” said a portion of a statement released by Maxam Ghana Limited.

Approximately 750 people, including explosion survivors, have been relocated to a makeshift camp in the nearby town of.

