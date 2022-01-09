Ghana has become a member of the United Nations Security Council.

Ghana is now a member of the United Nations Security Council.

Ghana served on the council for the first time in the 1960s, and again from January 2006 to December 2007.

Ghana’s capital, Accra

Ghana has been welcomed back into the United Nations Security Council after a 15-year absence.

Ghana’s accession was commemorated in January.

Albania, Brazil, Gabon, and the United Arab Emirates were among the new members who took part in a flag ceremony.

Ghana will begin serving on the council in January.

From January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2023,

This will be Ghana’s third non-permanent seat on the council, which oversees the UN’s peace agenda for member countries’ security.

Ghana was first invited to serve on the council in the 1960s, and it was invited again from January 2006 to December 2007.

“Ghana will seek to work with other council members to promote international peace and security, including through effective peacekeeping, in order to achieve the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals),” said Permanent Representative of Ghana to the United Nations, Ambassador Harold Agyeman, at the ceremony held at the Security Council’s Media Stakeout Area.

Ghana will prioritize Africa, he stated.

The 15-member council is the UN’s most powerful body, with 10 seats reserved for temporary members and five permanent members with veto power (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States).

The other ten members are allocated by the global region and elected by the 193-member General Assembly for a two-year term.

Ghana received 185 votes out of 190 cast in June 2021.