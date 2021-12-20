Ghana has imposed a travel ban on Israel, South Korea, and Malta due to the omicron virus.

Ghana bans Israel, South Korea, and Malta from entering the country because of the omicron virus.

Israel, South Korea, and Malta passengers will be denied entry indefinitely due to restrictions that will last two weeks.

Ghana, Accra

In an apparent attempt to halt the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, Ghana announced an immediate ban on travelers from Israel, South Korea, and Malta on Monday.

Three statements from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration were released, none of which provided an explicit reason for the travel bans imposed on Israeli and South Korean citizens.

According to Anadolu Agency, the move was part of a government effort to combat the new fast-spreading strain.

It is already illegal to enter the country if you have not been vaccinated.

The travel bans on Israel and South Korea will be in effect for 14 days, while the travel restriction on Malta will be in effect indefinitely, according to these statements.

According to one of the statements, people traveling from Israel for humanitarian or official purposes will be allowed entry, though “permission” from the ministry will be required.

Passengers from South Korea, however, are not exempt.

Another statement stated, “The Government of Ghana does not recognize any vaccine certificate issued by Malta,” citing the need for stricter regulations.

Omicron cases have been discovered in all three countries, prompting tough measures such as travel bans.

Ghana’s first case of omicron was reported in December.

1. Responding with a massive immunization campaign, despite the fact that international data monitoring agencies estimate that only 5% of the country’s population of over 30 million people is fully vaccinated.