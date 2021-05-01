Ghana incorporates penalty shootouts in juvenile football league

ACCRA, April 28 (Xinhua) — Ghana will incorporate penalty shootouts in the country’s juvenile football league which is scheduled to start on May 7, Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku said here Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch of the juvenile football league, the GFA president announced the introduction of penalty shootouts into games that end in stalemates.

He said, “For so many years, Ghana has suffered a lot from our inability to score at the penalty shootouts when games end in stalemates. So from this season, all juvenile games that end in stalemates will be decided via penalty shootouts.”

Ghana used to have a vibrant juvenile league system across the country but had to halt it due to financial constraints. Enditem