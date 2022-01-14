Ghana is ecstatic that it has been removed from the EU’s anti-money laundering list.

Ghana is ecstatic after being removed from the EU’s anti-money laundering list.

In January, the country was removed from the EU’s gray list of high-risk third countries for money laundering.

Ghana’s capital, Accra

On Friday, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo announced that his country had been removed from the EU’s gray list of high-risk third countries involved in money laundering.

“We are delighted that, on the 7th of January 2022, we received notification from the European Commission, through the Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union, Mairead McGuinness, that Ghana, following the implementation of some stringent reforms, has now been formally removed from the Grey List of high-risk third countries in money laundering activities,” Akufo-Addo said on Thursday.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with Hungarian President Janos Ader, who is in Ghana on a state visit.

Ghana and 11 other countries were listed by the European Commission in May 2020 as having loopholes in their anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regimes, posing a threat to the EU’s financial system.

Financial transactions from Ghana entering the EU (and vice versa) were subjected to increased scrutiny as a result of the decision, ensuring that they did not fall victim to the “deficiencies” identified for the benefit of money launderers and terrorist financiers.

In 2019, the commission took similar action against Ghana.