Ghana launches project in cooperation with EU to improve inclusive growth

ACCRA, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Ghana on Thursday launched a project here in cooperation with the European Union (EU) to boost inclusive growth and reduce social inequalities.

The project will support priorities set in Ghana’s Shared Growth and Development Agenda (GSGDA II).

“The government of Ghana continues to demonstrate commitment towards tackling poverty and protecting the vulnerable from unexpected risks and shocks,” Ghana’s deputy minister for finance Charles Adu-Boahen said during the launch of the project.

“Ghana’s agriculture and fisheries sectors offer great opportunities to lift rural communities out of poverty,” said Diana Acconcia, EU Ambassador to Ghana.

However, this should be done in ways that prevent climate change and protect the environment, she said.