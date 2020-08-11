Ghana offers condolences to Lebanon for Beirut blast victims

ACCRA, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — The government of Ghana on Tuesday expressed its condolences to the government and people of Lebanon following the deadly explosion in its capital Beirut.

A statement issued here signed by Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, described the incident as “most unfortunate and regrettable”.

“On behalf of the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the government and people of Ghana, I convey our deep condolences to the government and people of Lebanon. The disaster, happening at a time that the whole world is battling with the COVID-19 pandemic, is most unfortunate and regrettably poses an even greater challenge for the Lebanese government and people,” said the statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, the wounded, and the displaced. Lebanon shall overcome this tragedy,” the statement added.

The blast on Tuesday last week in Beirut claimed at least 158 lives and injured 6,000 others. Enditem