Ghana records 175 new COVID-19 cases

ACCRA, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Ghanaian health authorities confirmed 175 new COVID-19 infections Friday, increasing the number of total cases to 56,981, according to data from the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The country has also recorded 341 deaths and 55,236 recoveries from the pandemic, leaving the number of active cases at 1,404.

The GHS said the Greater Accra region remained the epicenter with 31,953 cases, followed by Ashanti with 11,164 infected individuals.

In a related development, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has described Ghana’s current COVID-19 situation as dire and alarming.

The GMA cautioned in a statement that there was potential for an exponential rise in cases, leaving most designated treatment and isolation facilities in the country overstretched.

As schools started reopening after a nine-month-break, the GMA urged the government and school authorities to intensify education on the pandemic and provide adequate personal protective equipment in all schools to prevent outbreaks.

“COVID-19 testing should be made free or more affordable for the ordinary Ghanaian who needs testing as a result of direct exposure or when symptomatic for COVID-19,” the GMA urged.

The association further urged the government to introduce free mass testing in all identified pandemic hotspots. Enditem