Ghana reports imported variants of COVID-19: president

ACCRA, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Ghana has recorded new variants of COVID-19, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said here late Sunday.

In his 22nd broadcast to the nation on measures taken by the Ghanaian government against the pandemic, the president said the new variants were imported into the country.

“Recent genomic sequencing undertaken by our scientists have established that some arriving passengers tested positive for new variants of COVID-19. These passengers have all been isolated. Furthermore, work is ongoing to determine the presence and extent of spread of the new variants in the general population,” he said.

The president said the country’s healthcare infrastructure will be overwhelmed if the public does not strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, adding that the government will not hesitate to impose another lockdown in the country.

Ghana’s COVID-19 cases as of Monday, according to the Ghana Health Service, stood at 58,065. The country’s total active cases are 1,924 while 356 people have died from the virus. Enditem