Ghana Rugby to re-strategize for the future

ACCRA, Feb. 11 (Xinhua)–The Ghana Rugby Association is taking steps to re-strategize for its activities in the future, a release issued here on Tuesday said.

In that regard, the union intends to hold the second Ghana Rugby Stakeholders Congress later this month to consult with stakeholders on the way forward, said chairman of the union Herbert Mensah, who signed the statement.

The union last held such a stakeholder congress in 2014 immediately after the current executive assumed office to draw the blueprint, that has carried the union this far.

“It is now almost seven years since the first Stakeholders Congress, and in light of the enormous challenges we are facing, we think it is time to consult with our stakeholders again in a more formal manner,” Mensah said.

The outcome of this consultation, he added, would serve as critical inputs to a new Ghana Rugby Blueprint for Ghana Rugby.