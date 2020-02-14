Ghana to begin regional soccer league on March 20

ACCRA, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — The Ghanaian FA has announced that its planned regional football leagues will kick off on March 20.

The division 2 league, as well as other lower-tier competitions, will all take off next month after a two-year break and aim to promote grassroots football.

Meanwhile, the FA has decided to provide financial support to each regional football association (RFA) to restart football in their respective areas.

The RFAs are also expected to receive 100 puma footballs for their upcoming programs.

The Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku has reiterated his intentions of reviving grassroots football and has assured that plans are underway to meet expectations.

The FA has initiated the national under-15 team to identify and nurture future talents.