Ghana to host 14th WAFU Zone B Ordinary General Assembly

ACCRA, April 26 (Xinhua) — Ghana was selected to host the 14th West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B Ordinary General Assembly on May 22, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said Monday.

The General Assembly will bring together presidents of federations from Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Niger, Nigeria, and Togo.

Ghana’s Minister for Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif is expected to deliver a keynote address at the meeting while GFA President Kurt Okraku will play an integral role in his capacity as the Vice President of WAFU Zone B.

The General Assembly is the supreme legislative organ of the regional football entity where key decisions are made by the WAFU Zone B secretariat. Enditem