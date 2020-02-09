Ghanaian president appropriates 100,000 USD to support rugby development

ACCRA, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday appropriated 100,000 U.S. dollars to support Ghana Rugby Union’s preparations towards its 2020 international encounters.

In a meeting with a delegation of Ghana Rugby, Akufo-Addo congratulated the national squads of Ghana Rugby, the Ghana Eagles, for their achievements and urged them to continue to perform exceptionally in the best interest of Ghana.

Ghana Rugby has flown the West African country’s flag high by winning four continental trophies since 2017.

The Ghanaian president also acknowledged the huge investments made by Herbert Mensah, the president of Ghana Rugby and his administration, towards the development of rugby as a sport in Ghana.

Mensah, in his remarks, appealed for the president’s intervention in getting rugby officially approved as an optional sport in public schools, and to assist with allowing Ghana Rugby access to national stadia and facilities for their preparations towards flying Ghana’s flag high on the continent.

Ghana will be competing in the 2020 Rugby Africa cup pool stages where it will face Zimbabwe away on June 20 and Tunisia on July 4 in Ghana.

The women’s sevens Eagles will again compete in the 2020 Rugby Africa women’s sevens tournament in October, while the men’s sevens Eagles battle against the fourteen best teams in Africa.

Venues for these two tournaments are yet to be determined.