Ghanaian president, other dignitaries pay last respect to former President Rawlings

ACCRA, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led a delegation of dignitaries to pay their last respect to the memory of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings on Tuesday at the Accra International Conference Center.

The body of the late former president has been lying in state at the conference center since Monday for public viewing as Ghanaians from all walks of life have been paying glowing tributes to him.

Also paying his last respect to the late former president was Former President John Dramani Mahama.

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, also led the Members of Parliament (MPs) to file past the body.

In an interview, Edward Doe-Adjaho, former Speaker of Parliament, said the image of Rawlings “stands tall among all Ghanaian leaders, because he walked the talk when it comes to probity and accountability.”

“We should try to take a page from his life. His positives far outweigh the negatives. History and posterity will be kind to him, and we thank his family for giving us such a person,” Adjaho said.

“Rawlings left a legacy of his passion for social justice, truth, probity, and accountability. You didn’t have to be his family member to deserve respect and what is due to you. These are things that when we respect in our lives, the world would be a peaceful place for all of us,” said Kofi Adams, an aid to the late former president and MP for the Beam constituency. Enditem