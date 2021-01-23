Ghanaian president submits first batch of ministerial nominees for approval

ACCRA, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday presented the first batch of minister-designates to parliament for approval.

“President Akufo-Addo is hopeful that Parliament will see to the prompt approval of his nominees so that they can assist in the delivery of his mandate for his second term in office,” said a statement signed here by the office of the presidency on Thursday.

The list is made up of 30 substantive ministers for various ministerial portfolios, as well as 16 regional ministers.

A greater percentage of the minister nominees, including former Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, have served in the government of President Akufo-Addo in his first term.

Akufo-Addo was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, beating his main rival, former President John Dramani Mahama, and 10 other candidates. Enditem