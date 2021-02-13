Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000

ACCRA, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana increased to 7,509, with 790 new cases confirmed as of Saturday morning, said the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The number of confirmed cases in the West African country increased to 74,347 with 66,333 recoveries, said the latest data from the GHS. 23 more COVID-19 patients succumbed to their infections, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 505 in Ghana.

As of Saturday, males constituted 58 percent of the total number of confirmed cases in Ghana, while 42 percent were females.

The West African country expects to receive its first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines in March to start the process of vaccinating the population against the pandemic. Enditem