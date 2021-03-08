Ghana’s Black Satellites vying for fourth U-20 AFCON title

ACCRA, March 6 (Xinhua) — Ghana’s U-20 men’s national soccer team, the Black Satellites, will be vying for their fourth African Cup of Nations (AFCON) title when they meet first-timers, the Hippos of Uganda in the finals of the competition on Saturday evening at the Olympic Stadium in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

The Ghanaians have already won the U-20 championship three times; 1993, 1999, and the last one being in 2009 and will be playing the match on the day the country is celebrating 64 years of independence from Britain.

The Black Satellites made it out of the group stages as one of the best two third-placed teams after losing their last group match to the Gambia to finish third in Group C. They had beaten Tanzania 4-0 and a goalless draw against Morocco to push them into the quarters.

In their quarterfinals match against Cameroon, one of the pre-tournament favorites, the Black Satellites came from a goal down in extra time to force out a 1-1 draw and won the tie on penalties to progress to the semifinals of the competition.

In the last four, they were matched up against the Gambia, the same team that beat them 2-1 in the group stages. This time, the Ghanaians proved to have done their homework right and laid down a 1-0 revenge against the Young Scorpions to sail through to the finals.

On the other hand, the Hippos of Uganda finished second in Group A after 2-1 and 2-0 victories over hosts Mauritania and Mozambique. They, however, lost by 1-0 to Cameroon.

They faced a tough Burkina Faso side in the quarterfinals and weathered the West African storm to win on penalties to qualify for the semifinals.

They were unstoppable in the last eight, beating Tunisia emphatically 4-1 to announce themselves in the final with a thud.

The finals of the 2021 U-20 Total AFCON championship will present interesting scenarios as history will be made by which of the two teams emerge as winners. Enditem