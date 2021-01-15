Ghana’s Black Starlets eliminated by Cote d’Ivoire in WAFU U-17 tournament

ACCRA, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) — Ghana’s U-17 soccer team, the Black Starlets, was eliminated from the West African Football Union (WAFU) tournament ongoing in Togo Tuesday.

The Black Starlets suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Young Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire to exit in the group stage.

Before the game, the Ghanaian side had secured just a point in their first game against the Flying Eagles of Nigeria and needed just a draw to book a place in the last four.

However, with the loss, Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria progressed to the semifinal stage of the competition. Enditem