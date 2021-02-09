Ghana’s Black Starlets loses to Morocco in international friendly

ACCRA, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — Ghana’s men’s U17 national team, the Black Starlets on Monday lost to Morocco 2-1 in an international friendly in Rabat.

The North Africans scored two goals in the first half before the West Africans lifted their game in the second half by pulling one back to reduce the deficit.

The game was to serve as preparation for the Moroccan national U17 team as they prepare to host the Africa U17 cup of nations.

The Moroccan Football Federation has engaged the Ghana FA in a series of friendly games over the past few months. Enditem