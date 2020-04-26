Ghana’s capital region makes wearing masks mandatory

11 SHARES Share Tweet

ACCRA, April 23 (Xinhua) — The Regional Security Council in Ghana’s capital has made the wearing of face masks in public mandatory for all residents in a bid to strengthen the fight against the new coronavirus, a release said here on Thursday.

The release said the effort is to augment the impact of other measures put in place by the government to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The release added that the regional coordinating council would carry out aggressive public education as well as decongest some markets within the region.

Apart from suspending some special market days for some of the market centers, the statement said a “No face mask, No Entry” sign would be placed at vantage points at lorry stations, public places, markets, malls, banks, and other public places.

The government of Ghana has been supporting the local production of personal protective equipment, including face masks. Enditem