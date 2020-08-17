Ghana’s COVID-19 cases hit 42,532 with 322 new infections

ACCRA, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — Ghana registered 322 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the caseload to 42,532, according to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

A total of 215 more patients were discharged from hospital, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,362, the GHS said.

The total death toll remained at 231, with no new COVID-19 related deaths recorded over the past day, it added.

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said here Sunday that the country’s international flights are likely to be resumed soon after months of suspension. Enditem