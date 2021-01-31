Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll tops 400

ACCRA, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 405 as another 15 deaths were announced by Ghana Health Service early Sunday.

The health authorities also confirmed 797 new infections, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 65,427, active cases to 4,665.

The Ghana Medical Association, the professional body of medical doctors in the West African country, has urged the government to place an immediate ban on public gatherings to curb the spread of the virus among the population.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian authorities have hinted a second lockdown may take place if the country’s COVID-19 cases show no signs of abatement. Enditem