Ghislaine Maxwell, according to her brother, is “tortured and only fed CRISPS” in prison, where she is “treated worse than a TERRORIST.”

GHISLAINE MAXWELL, according to her brother, is being “tortured and only fed crisps” in prison, where she is “treated worse than a terrorist.”

Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial began on November 29 in a Manhattan courtroom after she was arrested in New Hampshire in July 2020.

Maxwell has been detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since April 2021, where her brother, Kevin Maxwell, claims she has suffered “physical injuries” and is “being treated worse than a terrorist.”

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Kevin said, “What we’re seeing and witnessing on a daily basis is not care, it’s abuse.”

“She was fed a pack of crisps for the entire day today.”

This regime, if imposed on someone for 524 days in a row, is abuse and torture in my opinion.”

The Sun reached out to Maxwell’s lawyers, Jeffrey Pagliuca and Laura Menninger, for comment.

Lara Pomerantz, the prosecutor, did not immediately respond to The Sun’s requests for comment.

Maxwell, 59, is accused of obtaining girls for serial sex offender Jeffery Epstein while also participating in the abuse on multiple occasions.

Maxwell is charged with conspiracy to entice minors to travel for the purpose of engaging in illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, sex trafficking conspiracy, and sex trafficking of a minor, among other things.

Prosecutors described the 59-year-old British heiress as a “dangerous predator” who was “partners in crime” with Epstein, according to prosecutors.

They claim that between 1994 and 2004, she and Epstein exploited girls as young as 14.

Maxwell is accused of leading the victims into Epstein’s massage room lair after promising them “the world,” where she allegedly watched him molest them and occasionally joined in.

Her accusers claim she was involved in and even participated in the crimes committed by the late financier.

“The defendant helped Epstein find those girls, she helped him recruit those girls for so-called massages,” prosecutor Pomerantz said.

“She preyed on young girls who were vulnerable, manipulated them, and then sexually abused them.”

“Make no mistake: when she sent those children into those massage rooms, she knew exactly what Epstein was going to do to them.”

“However, what was going on in those massage rooms wasn’t massage.”

Those young ladies were not masseuses.

They were children who had been sexually abused and exploited.”

According to the prosecutor, Maxwell compensated victims in order to persuade more girls to be abused by Epstein.

“Under this exploitation pyramid scheme, the defendant could simply call girls to schedule massage appointments and hand them over…”

