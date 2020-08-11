Ghislaine Maxwell parties with a suspected rapist pal of Jeffrey Epstein on his ‘Paedo Island’

GHISLAINE Maxwell cavorts with a suspected rapist pal of Jeffrey Epstein — in a snapshot of lurid life on the paedophile’s Caribbean isle.

The previously unseen photos show her playfully wrestling with model agency boss Jean-Luc Brunel, now in hiding after being accused of sex attacks on young women dating back decades.

Maxwell, now 58 and in jail awaiting trial for allegedly sex-trafficking minors for Epstein, screams with laughter as she is grabbed by Brunel on Little St James, nicknamed “Paedo Island”.

Frenchman Brunel, 73, is also accused of using his agency to recruit underage girls for Epstein and is alleged to have given him three 12-year-old sisters to abuse as a birthday present.

A guest on the isle in 2003 when the pictures were taken said: “Ghislaine and Jean-Luc were very close friends.

“On this occasion, she had just returned from the gym and was eating when Jean-Luc suddenly grabbed her.

“I used to call Ghislaine the Wicked Witch of the West. She’s a bad, bad lady.”

Paris-born Brunel, listed as a passenger on Epstein’s jet 25 times, claims to have discovered catwalk stars including Christy Turlington and Milla Jovovich.

But allegations of rape and sexual assault have swirled around him for years.

In 1988, a handful of young models publicly accused him of sex abuse in a US TV documentary. But no action was taken against him. He denies the allegations.

Brunel went into hiding after Epstein killed himself in jail last summer while awaiting a trial for sex-trafficking.

Epstein victim Virginia Roberts made the claim about Brunel’s sick “birthday gift” in court documents.

She said: “Jeffrey bragged they were 12-year-olds and flown over from France because they’re really poor over there and their parents needed the money.”

