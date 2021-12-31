Ghislaine Maxwell taught me about oral sex at a posh cocktail party – her deranged father taught her to despise women.

In the 1980s, when I was 16, I first met Ghislaine Maxwell in a posh Italian restaurant in London.

She was seven years my senior and was usually seated at the best table, her contralto voice ruling over a group of ten or twelve people, the majority of whom were men.

One of the men at her table beckoned me over from an alcove in the social Outer Hebrides.

We were introduced to each other.

“Oh, I’m sure I’ve heard of you,” she admitted.

I felt flattered and intimidated at the same time.

Her smile was endearing, but her direct gaze as it flickered up and down my body was unsettling.

I was trying to think of something to say when she laughed and turned to the man on her left, licking his ear.

This odd public display of self-promotion provided me with the opportunity to evaluate Ms Maxwell.

She was tall and thin, with an androgynous allure that transcended all boundaries.

She had a sexual quality to her, as well as a Geisha-like desire to please her male companions.

Much about her concealed something darker and predatory, as I would discover almost a decade later at a cocktail party in New York.

Her personality had shifted.

Her raven hair had been cropped into a boyish style, and her teeth had been whitened.

She appeared to be more difficult.

She’d lost her allure and seemed to be acting.

I’d heard she was dating a scumbag but wealthy financier.

She laughed a little too loudly after the moment of mutual recognition.

I inquired about her well-being, but she remained silent.

She encircled my wrist and ran her fingers over it in strange crablike motions.

“What are you up to?” I inquired, my voice trembling.

“I’m going to show you how to do oral sex.”

“Why?” I blunderingly asked.

In astonishment, she raised her eagle-winged eyebrows.

“Don’t you want to please men?” she asked, as if this were a job.

I backed up, but a few of the younger girls rushed forward to take advantage of Ghislaine’s masterclass.

Our hosts were in their 70s and well-known philanthropists, so it was an unusual thing to be doing at a smart drinks party.

Ghislaine, on the other hand, would not be restrained in her actions.

Before that, I had run into her quite frequently.

She spoke highly of her father, as if he possessed the qualities of Socrates, El Cid, Cary Grant, and all Twelve Apostles.

This was at a point in his career when his star was beginning to fade.

I wondered if her almost pathological desire to please men stemmed from her hero worship of him at the time.

I believe it was she…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.