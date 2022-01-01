Ghislaine Maxwell trial LIVE – Convicted Epstein’Madam’ faces a 65-year sentence, while Scott Borgerson stays out of court.

LIVE coverage of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial – Convicted Epstein ‘Madam’ could face a 65-year sentence, while Scott Borgerson stays out of court.

Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found guilty of five out of six counts in her sex trafficking trial, is expected to receive a’very significant prison sentence,’ according to prosecutors. The heiress faces up to 65 years in prison.

Scott Borgerson, her alleged husband, did not appear at any point during her trial.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. chimed in on the matter, posting an Instagram story to his stories calling for the prosecution of others connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

“Why isn’t the network in his little black book made public?” asked the tweet, which was written by Christian Collins, a conservative activist.

Sarah Krissoff, a former New York prosecutor, told the BBC that she expects the judge to “impose a very severe sentence” on Maxwell.

“Given the minors’ involvement, the judge has a lot of leeway to impose a harsh sentence,” Krissoff explained.

The jury found Maxwell, Robert Maxwell’s daughter, guilty of five charges, including conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation of a minor under the age of 17 for sexual activity.

The only charge against Maxwell that she was found not guilty of was count two, which involved enticing a minor under the age of 17 to travel with the intent to engage in sexual activity.

The most serious charge against Maxwell is sex trafficking, which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

In the end, the socialite could face a sentence of up to 65 years in prison.

‘Century’s Trial’

The jury heard how Maxwell snared girls as young as 14 for Epstein – and even joined in the abuse herself – in what was dubbed the “trial of the century.”

Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe summarized the prosecution case against Maxwell on the final day of the trial, calling her a “grown woman who preyed on vulnerable kids.”

On one count, you’re not guilty.

On Wednesday, the jury found Maxwell guilty of five charges but acquitted her of one charge of inducing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

Maxwell’s attorneys have stated that they will appeal her sex trafficking conviction.

On five counts, Maxwell was found guilty.

The British socialite was found guilty of five of the six charges she faced on Wednesday.

She was found guilty of the following charges by the jury:

Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentencing date has yet to be set.

Ghislaine Maxwell was charged with sex abuse and human trafficking and was on trial at the time.

On December 29, 2021, she was found guilty of all but one charge.

Alison Nathan, a United States District Judge…

