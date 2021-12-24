Ghislaine Maxwell trial verdict LIVE – As the jury deliberates, it’s possible that Jeffrey Epstein ‘Madam’ will be convicted.

Ghislaine Maxwell may face a conviction in her trial as a result of the use of a massage table as evidence, and she will now spend Christmas Day and her birthday in prison.

Maxwell’s trial included the use of Jeffrey Epstein’s green massage table as part of the sex-trafficking charge against her that involved interstate commerce.

Carolyn, a Maxwell accuser, claims she was groped by Maxwell when she was 14 years old while preparing to massage Epstein.

The massage table was made in California and shipped to Florida, posing a trade barrier.

The maximum sentence for sex-trafficking is 40 years.

In addition, the socialite will celebrate her 60th birthday on Saturday by spending the day in New York’s notorious Metropolitan Detention Center, where jurors have been sent home for the holiday.

They’ll meet again on Monday, December 27.

Maxwell’s attorneys “could be seen giving each other a high-five in court—before the brief conference to discuss plans for Thursday,” according to Adam Klasfeld of LawandCrime.

Maxwell faces up to 80 years in prison if he is convicted on all charges.

She refutes every accusation leveled against her.

“Continued,” she said.

Maxwell told the Mail on Sunday in her first interview since being arrested that she has been held in “inhumane” solitary confinement for the entire time.

Maxwell, who is accused of assisting in the recruitment of teenage girls for abuse by billionaire financier Epstein, denies sex trafficking charges.

“I used to shower every day,” she explained, “but I’ve stopped because of the creepy guards who stand close by and stare at me the entire time.”

According to her,

Maxwell spoke out from her jail cell ahead of her trial, claiming that “creepy” guards keep an eye on her while she uses the restroom.

“I used to go to the loo with an open sewer drain and a friendly rat would come by on a regular basis,” she told the Mail On Sunday.

“I informed the guards, but nothing was done until the rat popped out and charged a terrified guard.

“The sewer drain was finally covered.”

In his closing argument, the prosecutor describes Maxwell as “dangerous.”

Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe, who is prosecuting the heiress, said in her closing argument to the jury, “Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous.”

“She was a grown woman who preyed on helpless children.”

Young women from low-income families.

“She went after a young girl whose father had recently passed away.” “She went after a young girl whose mother was an alcoholic.”

“She went after a young woman who was raising her daughter as a single mother.

“Maxwell was a cunning hunter…

