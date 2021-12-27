Ghislaine Maxwell trial verdict LIVE – Jury deliberations resume after Jeffrey Epstein’s’madam’ spent her 60th day in prison.

Ghislaine Maxwell trial verdict LIVE – Jury deliberations resume after Jeffrey Epstein’s’madam’ spent her 60th day in jail.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s fate could be known soon, as the jury began deliberations on Monday morning.

The deliberations have been resumed after US District Judge Alison Nathan dismissed jurors for the holiday weekend on Wednesday.

The top charge against Maxwell, sex trafficking, carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

The socialite could face up to 80 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

She refutes all allegations.

Meanwhile, after jurors were sent home for the holidays, the socialite turned 60 on Christmas Day and spent the day in New York’s notorious Metropolitan Detention Center.

Maxwell is facing charges.

Prosecutors claimed she assisted Epstein in grooming girls as young as 14 between 1994 and 1997.

Maxwell faces six counts of perjury and sex trafficking charges, including:

Maxwell was charged with grooming and befriending victims, normalizing inappropriate behavior, being present during abuse to put victims at ease, encouraging victims to accept Epstein’s help, and encouraging victims to engage in sexual activity while participating herself, according to the 17-page indictment.

What crime has Ghislaine Maxwell been charged with?

According to previously disclosed US court documents, Maxwell is accused of acting as a “madam” for Jeffrey Epstein.

Prosecutors claim she has a history of allowing powerful men to have access to women.

Virginia Giuffre claims in a defamation suit that Prince Andrew slept with her three times and that she was recruited by Maxwell in 1999, where she met Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell, who is she?

Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, Maxwell, is a notorious pedophile.

In July 2020, she was apprehended by the FBI in Bedford, New Hampshire.

Maxwell is accused of being involved in Epstein’s underage sex trafficking ring.