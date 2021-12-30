Ghislaine Maxwell was told to’sing like a canary’ after her sex trafficking conviction.

Ghislaine Maxwell was told to “sing like a canary” after being convicted of sex trafficking.

Ghislaine Maxwell is facing the prospect of spending the rest of her life in prison, with speculation circulating about whether she could provide prosecutors with names.

Piers Morgan took to Twitter after Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex offenses, asking, “Will vile sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell now sing like a canary to avoid spending the rest of her life in prison?”

“If she does,” he added, “there could be a lot of rich, powerful, and famous people sweating tonight… and not sweating.”

Will vile sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell now sing like a canary in order to avoid spending the rest of her life in prison? If she does, a lot of rich, powerful, and famous people may be sweating tonight… and not sweating.

“Ghislaine, if you want any redemption at all, I hope you will give up some names, because those fu**ers should not be able to hide any longer,” Walt Disney’s great niece and filmmaker Abigail Disney said.

Leading Republican politicians have also joined the chorus, calling for the names of those who have been implicated to be made public.

But for whom are they aiming?

Maxwell’s 97-page “little black book” did indeed contain the names and addresses of world leaders and celebrities.

Ghislaine, on the other hand, was a well-known socialite at the time.

It was her responsibility to be familiar with everyone.

During the trial, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Kevin Spacey, former US Senators George Mitchell and John Glenn, and “Princess” Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, were all mentioned, but no evidence was presented that they were involved in child trafficking.

Nonetheless, the prosecution and defense agreed that the contents of Maxwell’s address book should be kept secret.

Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell have already begun preparing an appeal.

If they intend to appeal the decision, this is a moot point.

If she cooperated with the government and threw others under the bus, however, they might be able to argue for leniency when it comes to sentencing.

Her most valuable asset, like any true socialite, is her network.

The only ammunition she has left in the locker now is their names and addresses.

Would she have anything to say about her old pal, that is the question.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy